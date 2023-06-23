Nneka Ogwumike helps Sparks rally from 17-point deficit to defeat Dallas

Forward Nneka Ogwumike, pictured May 19, scored 20 points Friday night and helped the Sparks rally from a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 76-74.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points, Destanni Henderson contributed a career-high 18, and the Sparks rallied from 17 down to beat the Dallas Wings 76-74 on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The Sparks took their first lead with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter on a free throw by Chiney Ogwumike.

Sparks guard Jordin Canada made two free throws with 54.1 seconds left for a 76-74 lead, and the Wings had a shot-clock violation at the other end for their 18th turnover. Canada’s jumper rattled out, and Dallas secured the rebound and raced the other way, but Crystal Dangerfield’s runner at the buzzer did not hit the rim.

Advertisement

Canada also scored 18 points for Los Angeles (6-7), which ended a three-game losing streak.

The Sparks missed their first 10 three-point tries and finished two for 18 from long distance. But they made 22 of 25 free-throw attempts compared with 13 of 17 for Dallas.

Natasha Howard had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas (6-7). Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half, and Satou Sabally finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Ogunbowale made her first four shot attempts and scored 12 points in the first quarter to help Dallas take a 27-13 lead. Howard had 15 points and seven rebounds as the Wings went ahead 42-33 at halftime.

The teams play each other again Sunday in Los Angeles.