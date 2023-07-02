Short-handed Sparks lose in a rout to the Dream, finishing 0-3 on road trip

Dream guard Rhyne Howard, shown during a game earlier this season, had a career-high 43 points in a win over the Sparks on Sunday.

Rhyne Howard made six three-pointers and scored a career-high 43 points — one shy of Atlanta’s single-game franchise record — on 14-of-20 shooting to help the Dream set their single-game scoring record and the beat the Sparks 112-84 on Sunday.

Nneka Ogwumike had 25 points to lead the Sparks (7-10), who lost all three games of their road trip. Dearica Hamby scored 18 with eight rebounds, Azurá Stevens added 13 points and nine boards while Zia Cooke scored 11.

The Sparks were playing without starting point guard Jordin Canada, who suffered a shoulder injury in a loss to Chicago on Sunday. Other key contributors missing were Chiney Ogwumike (foot), Lexie Brown (non-COVID illness), Nia Clouden (knee) and Layshia Clarendon (foot).

Allisha Gray scored 15 points and Nia Coffey 13 for the Dream. Atlanta (7-8), which has won back-to-back games following a three-game skid, set a season high for points in a game and topped the 100-point plateau for the second time this season.

Howard made nine of 12 shots from the field and scored 25 points before halftime — a franchise record for points in the first half and the most points scored by a WNBA player in a half this season.

Howard’s 40-point performance was the fifth in the WNBA season, single-season record. The previous high was three (2006, ‘08, ’15).