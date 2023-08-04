Turnover-prone Sparks rally late, but fall short in loss to Mystics

Sparks forward Azurá Stevens shoots a free throw during a 79-77 loss to the Washington Mystics on Friday night.

Tianna Hawkins scored 17 points, Queen Egbo added 15 and the Washington Mystics beat the Sparks 79-77 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Natasha Cloud put Washington ahead 75-67 with 3:28 remaining in the fourth quarter before the Sparks scored the next six points to get within 75-73. Hawkins ended Washington’s scoring drought on a fast-break layup with 39 seconds left for a four-point lead. After Los Angeles went one for two from the free-throw line, Cloud sealed it by making two free throws with 8.1 seconds left.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 11 points, and Cloud and Li Meng each finished with 10 points for Washington (13-13), which was coming off a three-game road swing.

Washington led 48-40 at halftime as the Sparks shot just 43% from the field and turned it over 10 times. The Sparks finished with 16 turnovers.

Azurá Stevens had 19 points while Nneka Ogwumike added 18 for Los Angeles (9-18). Dearica Hamby scored 14 points and Zia Cooke had 10 points.

Washington hosts the Sparks again Sunday.