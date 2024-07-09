Dearica Hamby scores her 3,000th point, but struggling Sparks fall to Minnesota Lynx

Sparks foward Azura Stevens (23) returned to the starting lineup Tuesday following arm surgery. The Sparks, however, lost to the Minnesota Lynx at Crypto.com Arena.

Curt Miller urged his team to play with an all-or-nothing sentiment before the Sparks closed their four-game homestand Tuesday.

“We have to leave it all out there,” he said pregame. “There’s nothing we should be saving in the tank tonight. We should lay it all on the line.”

But Miller’s plea for passion and intensity on the floor didn’t translate to a win.

Minnesota never trailed despite playing without potential MVP candidate Napheesa Collier for the second consecutive game. The Lynx (16-6) led by as many as 15 in the first quarter alone and as much as 25 overall, ultimately defeating the now-last-place Sparks (5-17) by a score of 82-67.

The Sparks’ losing streak-snapping victory against Las Vegas on Friday has begun to resemble a blip on the radar rather than a change of pace for the Crypto.com Arena crowd. Dearica Hamby led all scorers with 18 points and reached the 3,000-point career milestone during the contest, but Minnesota still claimed a victory over the Sparks for the third time this season.

Miller’s losing streak against the Lynx extended to 0-7 since joining the Sparks in 2023.

In Collier’s absence — out indefinitely with plantar fasciitis in her left foot — Bridget Carleton and Dorka Juhász led the Lynx in scoring with 16 and 15 points, respectively, while the latter recorded her season high.

Sparks forward Azura Stevens started for the first time since having left arm surgery in March. The seven-year veteran tallied nine points and six rebounds, replacing Stephanie Talbot — who exited Sunday’s game with an injury. Rickea Jackson, who the Lynx held to just two points in the first meeting between the squads this season, scored six points in 24 minutes after putting up a career-high 22 Sunday.