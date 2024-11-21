New coach Lynne Roberts focused on bringing championship culture back to Sparks

It’s a new era for the Sparks once again.

Longtime collegiate head coach Lynne Roberts enters into the spotlight as the Sparks’ new coach, making the leap to the WNBA with the mission of revitalizing a franchise coming off its worst season in history.

Over her 27-year coaching career, Roberts has successfully transformed college programs, achieving complete turnarounds at Chico State, Pacific and Utah. Now she faces the challenge of replicating that success at the next level, navigating the heightened pressure that comes with coaching in Los Angeles.

“No one’s going to put more pressure on me than I put on myself,” Roberts said. “I put a ton of pressure on myself to succeed. As a competitor and someone who thrives under pressure, being in this market, being in L.A. — it sounds like heaven to me.”

Although entering a rebuild once again, Roberts has lofty goals for a franchise she feels should be the premier organization in all of the WNBA.

“This should be the best organization, program, [and] team in the W,” Roberts said. “I’m here to do what I can and do my part to win as many games as you can and get that championship culture back.”

Before accepting the job, Roberts faced questions about why she would take on such a daunting challenge. Not shying away from the challenge, her response was simple: “Why wouldn’t I do this?”

“Basketball is basketball, [and] I think coaching is coaching,” Roberts said. “For me, everywhere I’ve coached, it’s about developing relationships with the players and creating a true, genuine, authentic connection with each one of them.”

Roberts inherits a team that finished last in the WNBA (8–32) but possesses an abundance of untapped potential. The team is led by a young core featuring second-year players Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, alongside veteran and WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby.

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts, left, speaks during her introductory news conference while sitting next to Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. (Carlin Stiehl / For The Times)

“We’re going to do just fine, and I want to compete,” Roberts said. “I want to win now. I know that’s easier said than done, but I’m up for the challenge, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Roberts came with glowing reviews, which general manager Raegan Pebley, who has known Roberts for more than a decade, read aloud at the presser. Words such as “caring,” “high standards,” “confident” and “helpful” were attached to Roberts’ makeup.

“That’s how she’s always shown up as I’ve known her for over a decade,” Pebley said. “I know that’s how she’s walked through this entire process.”

For Pebley and managing partner Eric Holoman, Roberts checked all the boxes the organization outlined during its exhaustive coaching search, which took Pebley across the country and around the globe.

Roberts possessed all the characteristics Pebley was looking for in a new head coach: forward thinker, developer of people and leader. These traits made the decision a no-brainer as the choice to bring the Sparks back to relevancy.

Finding the right head coach is just one of the committed investments the franchise is making in its future. Another is the team’s search for a location for its new practice facility, which has yet to be announced.

With plans to move from renting space at El Camino College in Torrance, Pebley says the initiative aims to create a space with the best resources for a successful team and coaching staff.

“We want to build a home that is reflective of who they are, the direction we’re going, the excellence they strive for and model all the time,” Pebley said. “We want to put memories in there, and we’re really thrilled that we are well on our way.”