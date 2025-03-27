Sparks to retire star Candace Parker’s jersey at Crypto.com Arena

Former Sparks star Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey will be retired during a game against the Chicago Sky on June 29.

The forward won three WNBA championships, including the Sparks’ third title in 2016. During her 13-year Sparks tenure, Parker was named WNBA MVP (2008, 2013), WNBA Finals MVP (2016) and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2020). She earned All-Star honors five times.

“To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor. This moment is not just about me — it’s about my family, my teammates, and the incredible support from the L.A. Sparks organization and fans,” Parker said in a news release. “I’m grateful to my parents, who believed in me every step of the way, to my brothers, who still are my heroes, and to my wife and kids, who inspire me every day.”

Parker will become the third Sparks player to have her jersey retired, joining Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).

She holds the Sparks’ career assists record (1,331), ranking second in rebounds and third in points.

“Her unparalleled skill, relentless drive, and leadership elevated the Sparks to new heights and set a new standard of greatness,” Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson said in a news release. “Candace is the best all-around player that has ever played in the WNBA. Her legacy is immeasurable — she redefined excellence, was a champion on the court and for the Los Angeles community and inspired countless fans and future generations of athletes.

“Very few champions get to see their jersey hanging from the rafters in this city. Retiring Candace’s No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she’s left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family.”

Parker played for the Sparks from 2008-20, averaging 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists during 337 regular season games.

Sparks players, including Candace Parker, celebrate with a trophy after defeating the Minnesota Lynx to win the WNBA championship on Oct. 20, 2016. (Jim Mone / Associated Press)

The jersey retirement ceremony appears to mend a relationship that had become strained during Parker’s career. Former coach Derek Fisher benched Parker during a 2019 playoff elimination game, limiting the star to 11 minutes during the season-ending loss. The next season was shortened by COVID and the Sparks were again eliminated early in the playoffs. Parker chose to leave in the offseason, signing with the Chicago Sky. She grew up near Chicago and led the Sky to the 2021 WNBA title during her first season with the team.

Parker joined the Las Vegas Aces in 2023, playing half of the team’s championship season before fracturing her foot.

She announced her retirement in April 2024.