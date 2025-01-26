Sparks acquiring All-Star Kelsey Plum in three-team blockbuster trade

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum controls the ball during a game in September. Plum was traded to the Sparks on Sunday.

Kelsey Plum is headed to the Sparks as part of a three-way trade that will send Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The Sparks traded the No. 2 pick in the draft and Li Yueru to Seattle. The Sparks also received the No. 9 pick. The Aces got the 13th pick in the draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday night because no official deal has been announced.

Plum helped the Aces win consecutive WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. She was designated as the team’s franchise player on Jan. 11. She averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 assists last season.

Loyd requested a trade last month out of Seattle, where she had spent her entire career since getting drafted by the Storm in 2015. The 31-year-old averaged 19.7 points and 4.5 rebounds last season and is a six-time All-Star.

Acquiring Plum gives a veteran guard to the Sparks young core of Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink and reunites her with her former Aces teammate Dearica Hamby. It also brings Plum closer to home as she grew up in Poway, Calif.

Feinberg writes for the Associated Press.