Morning Briefing: Harden and Westbrook are impressive but Jordan may have them beat

Houston’s James Harden has scored 30 points for 30 consecutive games heading into Wednesday’s meeting with Minnesota. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook has a streak of 10 straight triple-doubles going into Thursday’s game against New Orleans.
Both are amazing accomplishments. In fact, you have to rack your brain to think of something that takes place over an extended period of time that is harder to do.
Anyone have any ideas?
Yes, you, Michael Jordan, I see you with your hand raised. Do you have something to say?
"Which is harder from the player's standpoint? Six championships, by all means."
Yes, good point.
Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, went on to praise Harden and Westbrook.
"It shows progression in the league. I am really proud of how both guys have done because they are making a mark for the league, and I think it really helps grow the league."
Where’s Bryce and Manny?
The speculation for most of the offseason was that Bryce Harper would end up with the Dodgers or Philadelphia Phillies. But there’s a new favorite in town, something you just know will come back to haunt the Dodgers if it happens. The San Francisco Giants now have the best odds to sign Harper, according to BetOnline. A look:
San Francisco Giants, 1-1
San Diego Padres, 5-2
Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1
Los Angeles Dodgers, 15-2
Washington Nationals, 10-1
And while we’re at it, let’s look at the odds for Manny Machado:
New York Yankees, 1-2
San Diego Padres, 4-1
Chicago White Sox, 5-1
Philadelphia Phillies, 5-1
What about Kap?
Kareem Hunt, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last season after video surfaced of him slapping and kicking a woman in a hotel hallway, agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) is wondering why Hunt gets another chance while Colin Kaepernick remains out of the league.
"When I think about Colin Kaepernick and him being blackballed from the NFL for taking a knee for protesting social injustice but yet people who are accused of crimes get cut and then re-signed quickly, something is wrong with that," Johnson told TMZ Sports.
Johnson also said “I think a reasonable person can come to the conclusion” that the NFL cares more about political protests by players than they do about violence against women.
The name game
Rest easy everyone. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick finally took care of the issue that has been bothering Americans since the Super Bowl ended.
You see, Belichick owns a nice boat that he named VII Rings, after the number of Super Bowl rings he has. But after this season, he has eight rings! What to do? Buy a new boat and sell the old one to someone who has seven rings?
Turns out, he just added another “I”, so now his boat is named “VIII Rings.”
But if the Patriots win the Super Bowl again next year, it’s going to be a lot harder to turn the VIII into a IX than it was turning a VII to an VIII. And you think the rich and famous don’t have problems. Why, just last week, I watched helplessly as my boat sank. The bathtub drain wasn’t sealed properly, and down it went. $3.99 gone to waste in the blink of an eye.