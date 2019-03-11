Morning Briefing: Bryce Harper sends secret message to Dodgers (OK, maybe not)

“Just lack of respect. Track position is big in these races these days and you have to qualify well to have a good stall on pit road. ...” Suarez said. “Just a lack of respect. Everyone here in the garage knows the second [qualifying] lap is the good one. You have to try to get out of the way if somebody is coming for a hot lap. He didn’t. He killed me in one corner. I thought he was going to get out of the way in that second corner and he didn’t, and I almost wrecked him. And I think he was disappointed because I was trying to wreck him afterward. But that’s racing.”