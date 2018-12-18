Sparks announce 2019 schedule

The Sparks and new coach Derek Fisher will open the 2019 WNBA season on May 26 in Las Vegas against the Aces, followed by their home opener on May 31 against the Connecticut Sun.
The Sparks open the season by playing five of six games on the road, but finish the schedule with 10 of 15 at home, including their last three.
Fisher, who helped the Lakers win five NBA titles and coached the New York Knicks from 2014 to 2016, took over for Brian Agler on Dec. 5. Agler, who led the Sparks to the WNBA Finals in back-to-back seasons and helped them win it in 2016, resigned in late November.
The three-time champion Sparks will have five games on national television, beginning June 8 against the Minnesota Lynx on ABC. The Sparks play their first game against the defending-champion Storm on June 21 in Seattle.
The Sparks’ other nationally televised games (all on ESPN2): Aug. 1 vs. Las Vegas; Aug. 8 vs. Phoenix; Aug. 27, at Washington; Sept. 8 vs. Minnesota.
Sparks 2019 schedule
May
26 at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.; 31 vs. Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
June
4 at New York, 8 a.m.; 6 at Connecticut, 4 p.m.; 8 at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m.; 14 at Phoenix, 6 p.m.; 15 vs. New York, 7 p.m.; 18 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.; 21 at Seattle, 7 p.m.; 23 at Phoenix, 2 p.m.; 27 vs. Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.; 30 vs. Chicago, 2 p.m.
July
7 vs. Washington, 2 p.m.; 9 at Dallas, 10 a.m.; 12 at Indiana, 4 p.m.; 14 at Atlanta, noon; 18 vs. Dallas, 12:30 p.m.; 20 at New York, noon; 23 at Atlanta 4 p.m.
August
1 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m; 4 vs. Seattle, 2 p.m.; 8 vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m.; 11 vs. Chicago, 2 p.m.; 14 at Dallas, 5 p.m.; 16 at Chicago, 5 p.m.; 20 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.; 22 vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; 25 vs. Connecticut, 2 p.m.; 27 at Washington, 4 p.m.; 29 at Indiana, 4 p.m.; 31 at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
September
3 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., 5 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., 8 vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.