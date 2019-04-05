The Sports Report: Angels put out the welcome Matt for Rangers

A breakdown in negotiations with Dixon could force the Bruins to pivot to Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, the other finalist for the job, or other backup candidates such as former UCLA point guard Earl Watson, who tweeted the following message to those criticizing the Bruins for how they handled this coach search. Watson’s tweet said, “Leadership doesn’t react it responds!” All of these inner combating UCLA tweets from Bruins are classless. If you knew Coach [John] Wooden like me then you know he’d be disgusted & most of you would be quiet! Don’t forget who we are! Best of luck in the search!”