Angels become early cellar dwellers of AL West after loss to Rangers

In the bottom of the inning, Trout again brought many in the crowd to their feet. He caught a low changeup with the barrel of his bat and golfed it easily over the fence in right-center field for his first homer. He hopped on his way out of the batter’s box and tossed his bat aside as the ball traveled 422 feet. By the time he made it back to the dugout, chants of “MVP” followed Trout down the stairwell.