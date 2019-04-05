Depleted Lakers are no match for Western Conference leading Warriors

“When injuries hit and circumstances being the way they’ve been, tough job,” Kerr said. “But always impressed by the way Luke handles himself and the way he handles his players and handles the pressure of the job. He’s just cut out for this because he’s unbothered by pressure, by criticism, by anything. He just is who he is. He 100% authentic, genuine, great human being and great basketball coach. So it’s always tough to see friends in the league going through struggles like the Lakers have, like Luke has with the team. It’s also part of it. We all know. I haven’t had to deal with it yet, but I will someday where things go wrong and you get a lot of heat and all that stuff. ... This is what we signed up for.”