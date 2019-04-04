Jamie Dixon is scheduled to speak with his Texas Christian players today

There could soon be clarity about UCLA’s pursuit of Jamie Dixon for its basketball coaching vacancy. A team meeting involving Dixon and his Texas Christian players has been scheduled for noon PDT on Thursday in Fort Worth.
One person close to the situation said the Bruins’ hopes of hiring Dixon had hit an irksome snag: his $8-million contract buyout with the Horned Frogs.
While Dixon negotiated with Texas Christian officials in an attempt to significantly lower the amount owed to leave his alma mater, UCLA was believed to be hesitant to foot the necessary bill for him to become the next coach of its flagship sport.
A breakdown in negotiations with Dixon could force the Bruins to pivot to Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, the other finalist for the job, or other candidates.
The Bruins already struck out with a number of more established college and NBA coaches. The bigger names were either not interested, unable to pass the school’s background checks or unwilling to interview before the Final Four, forcing UCLA to move ahead in its attempt to land Dixon for fear of losing more candidates as the pool of available coaches dwindled.
Dixon has enjoyed substantial success with the tradition-starved Horned Frogs, winning the National Invitation Tournament championship in his first season and guiding his team back to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years in his second season. TCU reached a semifinal in the NIT this season before losing to Texas on Tuesday.
A disciple of former UCLA coach Ben Howland, Dixon has compiled a 395-164 record in 16 seasons at TCU and Pittsburgh, advancing to three regional semifinals and a regional final in 2009. His winning percentage of .715 entering last season ranked No. 12 among active Division I coaches.
Dixon recently hired Duane Broussard, who had been UCLA’s associate head coach under Steve Alford, as an assistant on his staff.