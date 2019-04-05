Blake Lizotte, the latest Kings player from St. Cloud State, could make his NHL debut Saturday

“I’ve been thinking about that for 20 years now,” Lizotte said Thursday after his first practice with the Kings. “Since I was about 2 years old, I’d go to my back pond, in the back of my house … scoring the game winner in the Stanley Cup Final in the NHL and dreaming about that debut. And, actually, I used to play the national anthem in my living room, playing floor hockey. I’d stand there. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”