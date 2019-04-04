Jillian Alleyne’s legacy lives on in Oregon women’s basketball program

Three years have passed since she last donned an Oregon uniform. Yet when her former Oregon coaches and teammates reached Tampa, Fla., where they will face Baylor in a national semifinal Friday, they said they wouldn’t have advanced this far without the contributions of Alleyne. The 6-foot-3 center, who remains third all-time in NCAA Division I history in career rebounds and second all-time in double-doubles, returned respectability to a program that had fallen in disrepair, helping the Ducks rise rapidly within a sport dominated by a small group of perennial powerhouses.