Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gives up two runs and four hits in triple-A rehab start

The last time Clayton Kershaw began a season in the minor leagues he was a 20-year-old prospect in double-A weeks away from his major league debut. Eleven years later, Kershaw was back in the minors Thursday, making a rehab start for triple-A Oklahoma City on the affiliate’s opening day as he works to join the Dodgers after a bout with shoulder inflammation.
The left-hander’s first two innings against the San Antonio Missions — the Milwaukee Brewers’ top farm club — were turbulent, but he settled in until he was removed after securing an out in the fifth inning on his 61st pitch. Kershaw allowed two runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out six. His fastball velocity, according to a radar gun at the stadium, twice touched 90 mph and sat in the upper 80s.
Kershaw, 31, walked the game’s first batter on nine pitches. He then picked off the runner before retiring the next two batters. Tyrone Taylor, who slugged 20 home runs in the Pacific Coast League last season, cracked Kershaw’s first pitch of the second inning for a home run. Later in the inning, Kershaw gave up an RBI single.
From there, he found a groove. He worked around a throwing error by third baseman Edwin Rios to strike out three batters in an 11-pitch third inning. After striking out on three pitches in his only plate appearance in the bottom of the third, Kershaw surrendered a leadoff single before inducing a 4-6-3 double play and getting a groundout to end the fourth.
Earlier in the week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw, who did not make a spring-training start, was slated for four innings or 60 pitches in the game and another inning in the bullpen. Kershaw ended the fourth inning with 56 pitches and returned to the mound for the fifth inning. He needed five pitches to secure an out and conclude his night.
Kershaw walked off to a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with Oklahoma City trailing 2-0. Where he pitches next has not been announced. This week, Roberts suggested the three-time National League Cy Young award winner may stay on the 10-day disabled list for a second rehab start. He’s in line to pitch again Tuesday. The Dodgers will be in St. Louis that day for their second game of a four-game series against the Cardinals.