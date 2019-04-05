Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gives up two runs and four hits in triple-A rehab start

The left-hander’s first two innings against the San Antonio Missions — the Milwaukee Brewers’ top farm club — were turbulent, but he settled in until he was removed after securing an out in the fifth inning on his 61st pitch. Kershaw allowed two runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out six. His fastball velocity, according to a radar gun at the stadium, twice touched 90 mph and sat in the upper 80s.