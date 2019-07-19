Lakers hire Quinton Crawford as an assistant coach

The Lakers have added to coach Frank Vogel’s staff by hiring Quinton Crawford as an assistant coach, according to people not authorized to speak publicly.

Crawford worked as the head video coordinator and player development coach for Vogel when he was the coach in Orlando. Crawford spent last season with Charlotte in the same role. He began his NBA career as an assistant video coordinator with Sacramento.

Crawford, who grew up in Old Bridge, N.J., played nine games over two seasons at Arizona from 2011 to ’13. Before walking on at Arizona he attended Middlesex County College, a Division III school in Edison, N.J. He earned his graduate degree from Pepperdine University.