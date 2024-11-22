Advertisement
Dodgers

Chris Woodward rejoins Dodgers staff as new first base coach

Yasiel Puig, left, is congratulated by Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward
Yasiel Puig is congratulated by Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in July 2018. Woodward is back with the Dodgers as their new first base coach.
(John Amis / Associated Press)
Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff Writer
The Dodgers have filled their coaching vacancy.

On Friday night, the team announced it had hired Chris Woodward to be its new first base coach, bringing back the former Texas Rangers manager for his second stint on Dave Roberts’ staff.

Woodward served as the Dodgers’ third base coach from 2016 to 2018, before being hired in Texas.

After posting a 211-287 record in four seasons with the Rangers, who fired him at the end of the 2022 season, Woodward returned to the Dodgers as a senior advisor before the 2023 campaign in their player development department.

Ever since, Woodward has interacted with the Dodgers’ major-league team and minor-league farm system, particularly with infielders throughout the organization.

In his new role, Woodward will take over as the Dodgers’ infield and base-running coach. Third base coach Dino Ebel, who used to oversee the infield, will now take over outfield coaching responsibilities.

Woodward replaces former first base coach Clayton McCullough, who was hired as the Miami Marlins’ manager last week.

“We are thrilled to have Chris Woodward back on the coaching staff,” general manager Brandon Gomes said in a statement. “He has been a staple to this organization, helping us to back-to-back NL pennants and was a key cog to our success last season. Chris will be an invaluable part to the team moving forward.”

Dodgers
