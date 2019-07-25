Dodgers option Austin Barnes to Oklahoma City, plan to recall Will Smith

The Dodgers optioned catcher Austin Barnes to triple-A Oklahoma City Thursday and plan on recalling catcher Will Smith to take his place Friday before they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Barnes, 29, was batting .196 with five home runs and a .616 OPS in 70 games this season. His batting average ranks fifth-worst in the majors among players with at least 230 plate appearances.

It’ll be the third stint with the Dodgers for Smith, a 24-year-old rookie who has enjoyed his best offensive production this season. The catcher, who was named a Pacific League All-Star, has batted .269 with 20 home runs for Oklahoma City. He has hit .269 with three home runs in nine games for Los Angeles this season.

