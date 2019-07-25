Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Dodgers option Austin Barnes to Oklahoma City, plan to recall Will Smith

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes bats against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 18.
(Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
July 25, 2019
4:56 PM
The Dodgers optioned catcher Austin Barnes to triple-A Oklahoma City Thursday and plan on recalling catcher Will Smith to take his place Friday before they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Barnes, 29, was batting .196 with five home runs and a .616 OPS in 70 games this season. His batting average ranks fifth-worst in the majors among players with at least 230 plate appearances.

It’ll be the third stint with the Dodgers for Smith, a 24-year-old rookie who has enjoyed his best offensive production this season. The catcher, who was named a Pacific League All-Star, has batted .269 with 20 home runs for Oklahoma City. He has hit .269 with three home runs in nine games for Los Angeles this season.

