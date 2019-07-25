Dodgers acquire first baseman Tyler White from the Houston Astros

The Dodgers acquired first baseman Tyler White from the Houston Astros on Thursday for minor league pitcher Andre Scrubb, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The Astros designated White for assignment Saturday, giving the club seven days to trade or place him on waivers. The 28-year-old White batted .225 with three home runs and a .650 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 71 games for the Astros this season.

White first broke into the majors in 2016 after the Astros selected him in the 33rd round in 2013 draft. Last season, the right-handed-hitting slugger batted .276 with 12 home runs and an .888 OPS in 66 games.

The Dodgers will have to create a spot on their 25-man roster to make room for White. One possibility is placing Enrique Hernandez on the injured list. Hernandez left Wednesday’s loss against the Angels with a left hand injury. The Dodgers are already without Chris Taylor, another right-handed bat.

David Freese, the Dodgers’ incumbent right-handed-hitting first baseman, has dealt with right knee tendinitis this season and recently came off the injured list after straining his left hamstring strain. The 36-year-old veteran only starts against left-handed starting pitchers and has accumulated just four at-bats since July 18. He played an inning of defense Wednesday.

Scrubb, 24, was an eighth-round pick by the Dodgers in the 2016 draft. The right-hander posted a 2.45 earned-run average while striking out 10.6 batters per nine innings in 29 appearances for double-A Tulsa this season. He owns a 2.37 career ERA in 108 games in the minors.