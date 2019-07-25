Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife pleads guilty to facilitating his murder

Lorenzen Wright
Lorenzen Wright was a first-round pick for the Clippers in 1996.
(John Hayes / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 25, 2019
10:20 AM
The ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright on Thursday pleaded guilty to facilitating first-degree murder and will receive a 30-year prison sentence.

Sherra Wright entered the plea during a hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court in Tennessee.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He had been missing for 10 days before his body was found riddled with bullet wounds. Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Turner were charged with first-degree murder and had been scheduled to go to trial Sept. 16.

Turner, a landscaper in the Memphis suburb of Collierville, and Sherra Wright attended the same church.

Witnesses said Sherra Wright masterminded a plan to have two men kill Lorenzen Wright at his home in Atlanta, but that attempt failed, according to an affidavit read by a prosecutor in a previous court hearing. She and Turner then conspired to kill him in Memphis, authorities have said.

Associated Press
