Morning Briefing: Andre Dawson might boycott Hall of Fame ceremony when Derek Jeter is inducted

Derek Jeter was a much-respected, some would even say beloved, figure while he was the starting shortstop for the New York Yankees. He even received a standing ovation at Fenway Park in his final game there in 2014.

But since leading the group that bought the Miami Marlins a couple of years ago, things have changed. And one of the first decisions he made may come back to haunt him when it comes time for him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which should happen next year.

When Jeter took over the Marlins in 2017, he fired former Marlins special assistants Andre Dawson, Tony Perez, Jeff Conine and Jack McKeon. He didn’t even handle it personally, he had then-team president David Samson, who was also fired by Jeter, be the one to fire the four men as his final act with the team.

Dawson and Perez are in the Hall of Fame and when Jeter is inducted, they may boycott the ceremony.

“I sincerely doubt [that I will attend] at this point,” Dawson told Bleacher Report over the weekend. “All indications are likely not. ... I can’t speak for Tony. But I don’t have a sense or feeling like I want to sit on that stage to hear what [Jeter] has to say.”

Perez said he hasn’t made a final decision yet, but that “It wasn’t nice, what happened at the end.”

After firing the players, the Marlins offered them their jobs back at significant salary cuts—from $85,000 to $25,000—and with the conditions that they were to stay out of the big league clubhouse and not dress in uniform as instructors during spring training. Because who would want Hall of Famers or people with longtime ties to the team hanging around all those young players and corrupting them with their baseball advice?

“It was ... a proposition to turn down so they could move forward,” Dawson said. “I would have had no problem at all with them just saying, ‘Look, we’re going in a different direction and it’s not going to look too positive going forward.’ And I can understand that. It’s just the way the whole thing was handled.”

