MLB Players’ Weekend is back with the nicknames, but with a less colorful twist

Back for a third consecutive year, MLB players across the league will be able to show their personalities and passion during Players’ Weekend. However, this year’s edition has a less colorful twist to it.

The weekend of Aug. 23-25 players will be able to don their nicknames instead of their last names on their jerseys. Besides the nicknames that will stand out, the jersey colors this season will be black and white. Each home team will decide the color to wear over the weekend. Pitchers on teams wearing white will wear black caps to ensure umpires and batters have clear visibility of each pitch.

The late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs will be honored during the weekend with an optional patch players can wear in his honor.

Here are the nicknames the Angels and Dodgers will be using:

Angels:

Justin Anderson: “ANDO”

Luke Bard: “BARDO”

Jaime Barria: “YAN”



Cam Bedrosian: “BEDROCK”

Ty Buttrey: "(PEACH, TREE EMOJIS)”

Kole Calhoun: “KOLESKI”

Griffin Canning: “GRIFF”

Taylor Cole: “T.C.”

David Fletcher: “FLETCH”

Luis Garcia: “AMADITO”

Brian Goodwin: “GOODWIN”

Andrew Heaney: “HEANDOG”

Tommy La Stella: “TL”

Shohei Ohtani: “SHOWTIME”

Felix Pena: “LA BEFLA”

Dillon Peters: “DILLYPICKLEZ”

Albert Pujols: “LA MÁQUINA”

JC Ramirez: “J.C. TIME”

Luis Rengifo: “FIFO”

Hansel Robles: “CABALLO BLANCO”

Andrelton Simmons: “SIMBA”

Kevan Smith: “SMITTY”

Max Stassi: “STASSINELLI”

Jose Suarez: “RANCISS”

Matt Thaiss: “MATTY”

Wilfredo Tovar: “WILFRI”

Mike Trout: “KIIIIID”

Justin Upton: “J (UP ARROW EMOJI) “

Jared Walsh: “WALSHY”

Dodgers:

Pedro Baez: “LA MULA”

Matt Beaty: “BATERS TATERS”

Cody Bellinger: “BELLI”

Walker Buehler: “BUETANE”

JT Chargois: “SHAG”

David Freese: “DAVEHUMAN”

Yimi Garcia: “VILLA TRINA”

Tony Gonsolin: “GOOOOSE”

Jedd Gyorko: “JERK-STORE”

Enrique Hernandez: “KIKÉ"

Rich Hill: “FIELD OF GENES”

Kenley Jansen: “KENLEYFORNIA”

Joe Kelly: “909"

Clayton Kershaw: “KERSH”

Adam Kolarek: “AK”

Kenta Maeda: “MAEKEN”

Dustin May: “BIG RED”

Russell Martin: “EL (MUSCLE EMOJI)”

Max Muncy: “FUNKY MUNCY”

Kristopher Negron: “NEGRON JAMES”

Joc Pederson: "(CROWN EMOJI)”

A.J. Pollock: “POLLO”

Hyun-Jin Ryu: "류현진"

Casey Sadler: “SADS”

Corey Seager: “SEAGS”

Will Smith: “SMITTY”

Ross Stripling: “CHICKEN STRIP”

Chris Taylor: “CT3"

Justin Turner: “REDTURN2"

Julio Urias: “EL CULICHI”

Alex Verdugo: “DUGIE”

Tyler White: “WHITEY”

Some other creative ones from other teams include Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley’s “CRASH LANDING"; Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Biebers’ “NOT JUSTIN"; Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer’s “BROWN EYE” (last year he used “BLUE EYE”); Texas Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence’s "¯_(ツ)_/¯"; and the return of emojis will allow Oakland Athletics outfielder Nick Martini to use the martini emoji.

You can see the full list here.

Fans can purchase game-worn jerseys off the league’s website.