Antonio Brown wonders if anyone on Twitter has a helmet he can wear

The Antonio Brown helmet saga continues.

The day after the Oakland Raiders receiver lost his grievance with the NFL over the use of his outdated helmet, Brown is searching for a version of his beloved Schutt AiR Advantage that isn’t quite so outdated.

As NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy made clear Monday in a tweet, players are not allowed to wear helmets that are more than 10 years old. But while Brown’s specific helmet aged out this year, Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL has agreed to let him wear a newer model of the headgear.

That is, if he can find one in his size. That could be tricky, since Schutt stopped making the AiR Advantage in 2011.

Brown apparently hasn’t had any luck yet, but he isn’t giving up. The seven-time Pro Bowler took his quest to Twitter on Tuesday morning.

"I'm looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet." — AB (@AB84) August 13, 2019

So far he appears to have gotten some (possibly) legitimate offers in the comment section. But the majority of the responses to his tweet seem to be along these lines:

So, yeah, good luck with that, AB.