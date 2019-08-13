Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports

Curt Schilling is considering running for Congress. Trump approves

Curt Schilling Stumping For Donald Trump
Former major league pitcher Curt Schilling campaigns for Donald Trump in 2016 in Salem, N.H.
(Jim Davis / Boston Globe)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Aug. 13, 2019
8:04 AM
Curt Schilling is “absolutely considering” running for Congress in Arizona, and he appears to have the full support of President Trump.

Schilling, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who is highly outspoken in his conservative views, cited immigration issues in an email to the Arizona Republic in which he stated he’s “in the ‘I’m considering it’ stage” of his political plans.

“The state is not the state I grew up in. Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets,” Schilling wrote. “When you have homeless veterans, children, and you’re spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their ass kicked.”

Schilling first revealed he’s got an eye on one of Arizona’s congressional seats — “one of the blue ones,” he said — during an interview Sunday with Armed American Radio’s Mark Walters. Schilling describes himself as a Massachusetts resident but is an Arizona native.

“It’s something that my wife and I have talked about, and she’s now becoming more and more pumped at the potential,” the three-time World Series winner said. “Obviously, we’re still quite a few discussions away, but yeah, it’s something we’re absolutely considering.”

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Trump called the news “terrific,” and referred to Schilling as “a great pitcher and patriot.”

Schilling was fired from a commentating gig with ESPN in April 2016 after reposting a meme widely interpreted as anti-transgender. Later that year, he announced on Facebook his plan to make a White House run in 2024.

Sports
Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
