MLB notes: Bryce Harper leaves Phillies game because of dehydration

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres after the fifth inning because of dehydration.

On a hot, muggy afternoon in Philadelphia with a gametime temperature of 90 degrees, Harper was lifted prior to taking the field in the sixth. Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason, has played in 123 of 124 games this season.

Harper singled in the fourth inning, pulling up abruptly after rounding first base while considering trying for a double, and also slid hard into second base in the frame while breaking up a double play.

Harper also made a strong throw in the top of the fourth, nailing Austin Hedges at second base as he tried to stretch a single into a double.

Advertisement

In other MLB news:

—The Reds have placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness that has kept him out of Cincinnati’s last three games. The six-time All Star was on a six-game hitting streak before his back tightened up. In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled utility player Brian O’Grady from Triple-A Louisville.

—The Washington Nationals have put struggling closer Sean Doolittle on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis, a day after he gave up three home runs in the ninth inning against Milwaukee. The NL wild-card leaders recalled righty Kyle McGowin from Double-A Harrisburg. Doolittle has posted a career-worst 4.33 ERA with 28 saves.

—Colorado Rockies right-hander Scott Oberg has been treated for a blood clot in his pitching arm for the second time in his career. Manager Bud Black said Oberg had a procedure to dissolve the clot at a hospital on Saturday and remained there overnight. The Rockies have put Oberg on the 10-day injured list.