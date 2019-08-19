Steph Curry brings golf back to Howard University

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry loves to golf, and he is making sure students at one university have a team to play on if they want.

Curry announced Monday that he will financially support men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University for the next six years.

“This is one of the most generous gifts in the history of Howard University,” athletic director Kery Davis said at a news conference Monday. Howard is a historically black university in Washington, D.C.

Howard dropped golf in the mid-1970s. They plan to have teams ready to compete in time for the 2020-21 season.

Curry became interested in helping after meeting Howard senior Otis Ferguson IV, an avid golfer, during a campus visit in January.

“The idea around re-creating Howard’s golf team and turning it into a Division I program for men and women was born on that specific night,” Curry said Monday. “Now, seven and a half or eight months later, we’re here.

“Golf is a sport that has changed my life in ways that are less tangible, but just as impactful. It’s a discipline that challenges your mental wherewithal from patience to focus, and is impossible to truly master, so when you hear about these passionate student athletes who have the talent but don’t have a fair shot at the game, it’s tough. I feel really honored to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University.”

Odds on favorites

The latest odds for college football’s BCS title are out, and here are the top 15 favorites, according to Betonline.ag.

Clemson, 2-1

Alabama, 3-1

Georgia, 8-1

Oklahoma, 10-1

Michigan, 10-1

Ohio State, 14-1

Texas, 20-1

LSU, 25-1

Florida, 33-1

Utah, 33-1

Oregon, 33-1

Washington, 33-1

Notre Dame, 50-1

Auburn, 50-1

Texas A&M, 50-1

In case you were wondering, USC is 100-1 and UCLA is 150-1.

Your favorite sports moment

What is your all-time favorite L.A. sports moment?

Today’s moment comes from Elliott Porter of Burbank:

“I have always been a big fan of track and field. In 1956, the Olympic tryouts were held in the Coliseum over a two-day period. I was a teenager and had tickets for the Friday night events.

“Late into the night the only event that had not been completed was the high jump. Charlie Dumas of USC had already won the event, but he was going after the world record. No one had ever cleared seven feet in competition. He missed his first attempt. The stands began to empty. Dumas put on his sweat pants and sat down. He quietly waited for several minutes as the stands continued to empty. Finally, with just a couple of thousand people remaining in the stadium, he made his second jump. He cleared seven feet and gave me one of the biggest sports thrills of my life. It was 63 years ago but I can still see that lone figure in the distant corner of the Coliseum soaring over the bar and into history.”