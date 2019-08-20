Antonio Brown is back on the field for the Raiders

Antonio Brown was back on the field for the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday after missing the previous practice as part of his dispute with the league and union over his helmet.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said that Brown took part in practice and that he was wearing a helmet during the workout.

“It’s a certified helmet, so he’s all in and ready to go. That’s my understanding,” Gruden said during a news conference. “I’m happy to have him out here. He’s a great player.”

Gruden did not say what kind of helmet Brown was wearing and also said Brown’s feet, which had suffered from frostbite, were no longer a problem.

However, you never know when a hangnail, seasonal allergies or shoes that are too tight might sideline Brown, so all eyes will be on him for a while.

Baker Mayfield speaks

Baker Mayfield was brutally honest in a recent assessment of the New York Giants’ decision to take a former Duke quarterback with a 17-19 collegiate record at No. 4 overall in the 2019 draft.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield volunteered, apparently unprompted, while watching a “SportsCenter” segment on the team and being interviewed by GQ for an article that was published online Tuesday.

“Blows my mind.”

Mayfield isn’t the only person to have expressed that sentiment, although he may be the only NFL quarterback to have done so publicly.

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield said. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

He added: “Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team or you don’t.”

Later on Tuesday, in the comments section of a Barstool Sports Instagram post on the matter, Mayfield clarified his statements.

“This is not what I said….just so we’re clear,” Mayfield wrote. “I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QB’s. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel.”

Incidentally, Jones has looked good for the Giants through two preseason games, going 16 of 19 for 228 yards and two touchdowns with a 151.8 quarterback rating.

When asked by reporters at Giants practice Tuesday about Mayfield’s comments, Jones said he’s “got a lot to focus on here” with the Giants.

“I think he’s a great player,” Jones said of Mayfield. “He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play.”

Also during the GQ interview, Mayfield took back his apology from two years ago for attempting to plant an Oklahoma flag in an Ohio State logo in the middle of the field following a Sooners victory.

He was asked to rate on a scale from 1 to 10 how sorry he really was at the time.

“Zero,” he said without hesitation.

Heisman Trophy winner?

Here are the newest odds for this season’s Heisman Trophy winner, according to BetOnline:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 3-2

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 3-1

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, 8-1

Quarterback Adrian Martinez, Nebraska, 10-1

Running back Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 12-1

Running back D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 14-1

Quarterback Jake Fromm, Georgia, 14-1

Quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State, 14-1

Running back Travis Etienne, Clemson, 16-1

Quarterback Justin Herbert, Oregon, 16-1

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Texas, 16-1

