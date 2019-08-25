Sparks beat Sun to extend home winning streak to 11 games

The Sparks used a strong second half to cruise to an 11th straight home victory, beating the Connecticut Sun 84-72 on Sunday before a sold-out crowd of 17,076 at Staples Center.

After going back and forth in the first half, the Sparks outscored the Sun 23-13 in the third quarter to pull away. Guard Riquna Williams, playing in just her second game since serving a 10-game WNBA suspension for a domestic violence accusation, led all scorers with 21 points, while shooting five for eight from three-point territory. She had the play of the game with a fadeaway, buzzer-beating three to end the first half, giving the Sparks the lead and the momentum.

All-Star center-forward Nneka Ogwumike was reliable, scoring 16 points on six-for-nine shooting while adding a team-high eight rebounds. Courtney Williams led the Sun with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

With their third straight win, the Sparks improve to 18-10. They also earned an important tiebreaker over the Sun (20-9) should they catch up to Connecticut in the standings.

Advertisement

The Sparks hit the road for two games before ending the regular season with a three-game home stand.