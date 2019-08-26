Former Indianapolis Colts player will buy season tickets from unhappy Andrew Luck fans

A guy who doesn’t even play for the Indianapolis Colts anymore has a generous offer for angry fans who apparently bought season tickets only to watch Andrew Luck play.

Long snapper Matt Overton, who played five seasons with the Colts and is going into his third year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, posted a tweet Monday morning “to any angry Colts season ticket holders who are seeking a refund.”

“I’d be more than happy to buy your season tix off of you & donate them to @RileyChildrens patients & their families,” wrote Overton, who referenced making regular visits to the Riley Hospital for Children in his goodbye letter to Indianapolis in 2017.

The 2013 Pro Bowl selection has posted a series of tweets in support of Luck since the quarterback surprisingly announced Saturday his retirement from the NFL.

Overton’s most recent tweet came soon after Zak Keefer of the Athletic reported that fans were “calling Colts HQ today, demanding refunds for their season tickets.” The Colts’ website lists season-ticket prices ranging from $448 to $2,648. And based on the boos that rained on Luck at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night, there could be a lot of fans looking to be repaid for some very expensive tickets.

Surely, Overton can’t be serious with his offer to by each and every one of them out.

“I’m serious,” he tweeted.

Your favorite sports moment

What is your favorite all-time L.A. sports moment? Email me to tell me what and why and it could appear in a future Morning Briefing. And yes, if your favorite moment is about the Angels or Ducks or a team just outside of L.A., I’ll count that too.

Today’s moment comes from Jerry Chris of Mission Viejo:

“When the 1984 Olympics were held in Los Angeles, I was a very fit [or so I thought] 35-year-old. The men’s bicycle road race took place in my hometown of Mission Viejo and it was announced in advance that the course would be prepared the day before — bales of hay on the downhill turns, etc. This was my chance to prove myself Olympics worthy.

“After much training and with a great bike, I completed ONE lap of the hilly course in just over 50 minutes. Lying on my back, near death at the finish line, I could only dream I belonged in the real race. The next day, an American named Alexi Grewal won the gold medal by less than half a wheel with most of Mission Viejo screaming encouragement — the first ever American to win the Olympic road race. His time: An AVERAGE of 29 minutes over 12 laps. He averaged for twelve laps about half what I did for one. I learned a valuable Olympic lesson and experienced my greatest sports moment in L.A.”

Rickrolled

You’d think Boston Red Sox fans would have been a little suspicious when they heard the opening notes of “Sweet Caroline” blasting from the speakers at Petco Park on Sunday afternoon.

Why would the San Diego Padres staff play the Neil Diamond classic that inspires a mass sing-along during every game at Fenway Park? And why would they play it before the bottom of the eighth inning, the song’s traditional spot during Red Sox home games?

But even if they were a bit skeptical of their hosts’ intentions, those loyal Red Sox fans just couldn’t help themselves and started singing along, with the giant video screens in the park showing them gleefully belting out their team’s theme song.

But just when they were getting to the chorus — when they typically get to tell the world that they’re feeling “SO GOOD! SO GOOD! SO GOOD!” — something else suddenly appeared on the screens.

Rick Astley, singing his ‘80s hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Yep. They got rickrolled, which is a prank involving the unexpected appearance of the Astley song.

So any Dodgers fans heading to San Diego for the series against the Padres starting Monday night, let this be a lesson to you. If Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” starts blasting through the Petco Park speakers, don’t get sucked in. Or else you might find yourselves rickrolled as well.