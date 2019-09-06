Antonio Brown returns to practice and apologizes to Raiders

Looks like Oakland Raiders fans won’t have to return their unworn Antonio Brown jerseys after all.

Brown practiced with the team Friday, two days after he engaged in a heated confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock and a day after missing practice amid reports of a possible suspension for the star receiver acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason.

“Antonio is back today,” coach Jon Gruden told reporters. “We’re really excited about that and ready to move on. He’s had a lot of, obviously, time to think about things and we’re happy to have him back and I know Raider Nation is excited about that too.”

Gruden indicated that Brown would play during the Raiders’ season opener Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

Brown issued a public apology to fans and the organization after practice.

“Enough talk, man,” he said. “I’m excited to be out here with my teammates, grateful for all the fans.”

Earlier this week, Brown posted a memo on Instagram in which Mayock informed the seven-time Pro Bowler he was being fined nearly $54,000 for two incidents of missing mandatory team activities.

The letter also contained a warning from Mayock that the Raiders “reserve the right to impose additional remedies ... including, but not limited to, additional fines and discipline for engaging in Conduct Detrimental to the Club.”

At practice Wednesday, the two men reportedly engaged in an altercation so intense they needed to be separated. Although the spat ended up not getting physical, Brown reportedly threatened to hit Mayock in the face, then punted the ball and said, “Fine me for that.”

A suspension for conduct detrimental to the team could have cost Brown close to $30 million in guaranteed money and possibly even voided his contract with the Raiders.