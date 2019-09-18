Ryan Garcia to fight Romero Duno as part of multiyear extension with Golden Boy

Ryan Garcia will fight Romero Duno as part of a co-main event on the Canelo Alvarez-Sergey Kovalev card in November in Las Vegas under a new multiyear agreement reached with Golden Boy Promotions on Wednesday.

Garcia’s extension comes just days after his scheduled fight with Avery Sparrow on Saturday was canceled following Sparrow’s arrest on weapons charges. Golden Boy Promotions hastily tried to arrange a fight between Garcia and Duno on Saturday after Sparrow’s arrest, but the sides couldn’t come to an 11th-hour agreement.

Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) is considered one of boxing’s rising stars. The 21-year-old Victorville native has been calling out Duno on social media since August. Garcia also has been making critical comments on social media about Golden Boy Promotions following last week’s debacle, but he struck a conciliatory tone Wednesday.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Garcia said in a statement. “I’m here today to show everybody that I consider Golden Boy my family and that we’re going to be in this together as I fulfill my dreams. Just like I have all the capabilities to become a big star, Golden Boy has all the tools to get me there. But I just want to tell all of our fans: Enjoy the ride!”