Sun sweep Sparks out of WNBA playoffs

Entering an elimination game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, the Sparks hadn’t lost at home in more than three months, a streak that spanned 14 regular-season games and one dominant playoff contest.

Depending on how you define “home,” that streak came toppling to an end at the worst possible time. Trailing 2-0 in the five-game series, the Sparks were forced to relocate to Long Beach State for the day while the Emmys took place downtown. The home-court magic didn’t make the trip with them. Connecticut dominated for most of the game, won 78-56, and booked a spot in the WNBA Finals.

L.A. couldn’t find any offensive rhythm, scoring more than 12 points in just one quarter. All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike was the lone bright spot, registering 17 points and six rebounds. Everyone else on the Sparks shot just 16 of 60 from the field.

Point guard Jasmine Thomas led the Sun with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists, while All-Star center Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Advertisement

The loss was not only convincing, but confusing. Two-time MVP Candace Parker played only seven minutes in the first half, and a mere four in the second, despite a team official saying that she was not hurt.

The Sparks might have been swept, but the season represented an improvement over last year. In coach Derek Fisher’s first year with the team, Los Angeles improved their win total by three games and advanced one round further in the playoffs.