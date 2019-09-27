Gardner Minshew meets Uncle Rico, and we no longer need the Spider-Man meme

So long, Spider-Man meme. You had a nice run.

You know the cartoon featuring Spider-Man and a look-alike pointing at each other? The one folks feel obligated to place in the comments section of any tweet about two similar individuals crossing paths for the first time?

We don’t need it anymore. We now have a photo of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and Uncle Rico together, rendering the image of the two Spideys obsolete.

Jon Gries played the iconic “Napoleon Dynamite” character who claimed he “used to be able to throw a pigskin a quarter mile” and could “throw a football over them mountains.” On Thursday, he visited TIAA Bank Field to film a commercial with Uncle Rico’s real-life doppelganger.

And they gifted us with this:

With his mustache, headband and general throwback vibe, Minshew has been garnering Uncle Rico comparisons ever since he took over for injured starter Nick Foles in Week 1. Last week, the Jaguars tweeted a video that played off of the similarities between the two men.

"How much you wanna make a bet I can throw a football over them mountains?"@GardnerMinshew5 | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/PD5lK57UjL — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 21, 2019

Mark Braddock, owner of 8103 Clothing Inc., created a T-shirt based on the resemblance between the real-life quarterback and the fictional wannabe. He was rewarded with a visit by Giles.

My bro Uncle Rico just told me he was gonna throw that pigskin a quarter mile over the Rockies on Sunday 🏔 https://t.co/qDO16eBI15 pic.twitter.com/yIdqpic13e — 8103 Clothing (@8103clothing) September 27, 2019

Last week, Minshew shared the story of how he once tried, and failed, to break his own hand with a hammer to extend his college football career. How Uncle Rico is that?

So, sorry, Spider-Man meme, it’s time for us to move on ... well, most of us anyway.

There’s always a couple of stragglers.