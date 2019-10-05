Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Didi Gregorius’ grand slam helps Yankees rout Twins for 2-0 lead in ALDS

The Yankeees’ Didi Gregorius reacts to his grand slam in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Twins on Oct. 5, 2019.
The Yankeees’ Didi Gregorius reacts after hitting a third-inning grand slam in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Twins.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 5, 2019
5:53 PM
NEW YORK — 

Didi Gregorius hooked a slump-busting grand slam during a seven-run third inning, and the New York Yankees pummeled the Minnesota Twins again, cruising to an 8-2 victory Saturday for a 2-0 lead in their American League Division Series.

Uber driver-turned-rookie big leaguer Randy Dobnak struggled in an unexpected start, and the Twins lost their record 15th consecutive postseason game, including 12 straight against the Yankees. The latter is the longest postseason skid for one club against another in baseball history, topping Boston’s dominance over the Angels from 1986 to 2008. Minnesota hasn’t won a playoff game since Johan Santana bested the Yankees in their 2004 Division Series opener.

Coaches and players on both sides have downplayed that history, most of which predates current rosters. It’s all too familiar for fans in Minnesota, where the teams will play Monday’s Game 3 in the best-of-five series.

