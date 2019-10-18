Patrick Mahomes is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant damage to ligaments when he dislocated his right kneecap against Denver on Thursday night and could be back in four to six weeks, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday. Mahomes underwent an MRI exam earlier in the day. The Chiefs have not revealed any sort of timetable for his return.

The reigning league most valuable player was hurt in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ 30-6 win in Denver on Thursday night while sneaking for a first down on fourth-and-short deep in Broncos territory. Everyone jumped up from the pile but Mahomes, who immediately grabbed for his right knee as trainers rushed onto the field.

Team physicians were able to get his kneecap back in place on the field. Mahomes shooed away a cart and walked off with trainers’ help, his limp lessening as he reached the locker room.