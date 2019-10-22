Jets are upset Sam Darnold’s ‘ghosts’ comment aired on ‘Monday Night Football’

The New York Jets are seeing red the day after “Monday Night Football” aired a clip of quarterback Sam Darnold admitting he was “seeing ghosts” out on the field against the New England Patriots.

The second-year quarterback had a miserable game that night, completing only 34% of his passes for 86 yards and finished with a passer rating of 3.6 — all career lows. Also, four of his passes were intercepted, which ties his career high.

Darnold probably could have done without his sideline comment being broadcast for the world to hear.

The former USC quarterback, who was wearing a microphone during the game, explained the remark to reporters following the Jets’ 33-0 loss.

”When I talk to the coaches, I’ve just got to be straight up,” Darnold said. “For me, I’ve just got to see the field a lot better. That’s kind of what that means.”

Select players are “mic’d up” for prime time games. A representative of NFL Films listens to those players’ comments as the game is being played and then approves them for the live broadcast.

Jets coach Adam Gase was unhappy that Darnold’s “ghosts” comment made it on the air and suggested Tuesday that the incident might have jeopardized the team’s future participation in that portion of prime time broadcasts.

“We’ll be looking into that pretty hard,” Gase said. “That was one of those things that was really disappointing to hear about after the game. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that where somebody that was mic’ed up was basically … a comment like that was allowed to be aired. It bothers me. It bothers the organization. Obviously, we’re going to be looking hard into our cooperation going forward.”

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell echoed his coach’s sentiment on the matter.

“The NFL screwed Sammy over,” Bell tweeted Tuesday. “There’s not one player in the NFL who’s cool with having every sideline convo broadcasted to millions...there’s a reason we’ve never heard other QB’s frustrated on the sideline like that before...that’s crazy, @NFL did Sam dirty as hell.”

New England’s linebackers, who call themselves “the Boogeymen,” didn’t seem to have any problems with the “ghosts” comment.

“That’s the boogeymen,” Kyle Van Noy told reporters after the game.

“That’s crazy that he said that. That makes it real.”