From scrapheap to playoffs: Why Vikings’ Sam Darnold, Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield made it

This NFL wild-card weekend is filled with quarterbacks who have reached some of the game’s greatest heights. In the opening round, there are two spectacular rookies, last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, two Super Bowl winners, a two-time Most Valuable Player … and two quarterbacks who somehow found their way off the scrap heap, Minnesota’s Sam Darnold and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield was drafted first overall in 2018, and Darnold went third. They were stars before they got to the league. Then, as coveted young quarterbacks often do, they struggled to get their footing. They flamed out with their first teams and began bouncing around the league.

Mayfield spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns and at times showed great promise, even leading the franchise to a playoff victory over Pittsburgh. But there were lots of low points, too, including a shoulder injury that spelled a quiet end to his stint in that city.

He wound up in Carolina with the woeful Panthers, then had a brief stay with the Rams, arriving in L.A. and, astoundingly, two days later — and with almost no knowledge of the playbook — beating the Las Vegas Raiders.

Still, Mayfield was only filling in for an injured Matthew Stafford, so he wasn’t long for Los Angeles. It wasn’t until Mayfield got to Tampa that he truly found durable success, and this season he has guided the Buccaneers to an NFC South title and a first-round game Sunday against the visiting Washington Commanders.

Darnold’s career resuscitation is even more abrupt and surprising. The former USC standout will face the Rams on Monday night in Glendale, Ariz., a game relocated by the NFL because of the L.A. wildfires.

At 14-3, the Vikings are absurdly successful for a wild-card team that has to hit the road but they lost their finale, and the NFC North, to the 15-2 Detroit Lions, so Minnesota had to pack its bags.

Once a turnover machine, Darnold has been remarkably steady this season. He threw for 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and finished with a robust passer rating of 102.5, his career best by far.

His career odyssey took him from the New York Jets to the Panthers — he and Mayfield were there at the same time — to the San Francisco 49ers, where he watched and learned, and now to the Vikings. Some might be waiting for him to come back to earth, but it’s so far so good.

In order to get a different perspective on the paths of Darnold and Mayfield, reached out to three former NFL quarterbacks who know the players well and have insights on the factors that have and continue to shape them. Those quarterbacks are Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl winner Troy Aikman, along with Rich Gannon and Matt Hasselbeck, both of whom guided their teams to Super Bowl appearances.

Among their observations: