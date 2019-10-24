Fox played the wrong ‘Baby Shark,’ and Nationals fans aren’t pleased

“Baby Shark” was a worldwide sensation long before Washington Nationals outfielder Gerardo Parra started using it as his walk-up song earlier this summer.

The Pinkfong! version of the old campfire ditty has racked up more than 3.7 billion views on YouTube over three years, delighting toddlers and annoying parents who have yet to figure out a way to get all those “doo doo doos” out of their heads.

Everybody knows that version of that song — with the possible exception of Fox Sports, which inexplicably played a different version Wednesday night during the Nationals’ 12-3 rout of the Houston Astros during Game 2 of the World Series.

am i losing my mind? is this some kind of baby shark knockoff? pic.twitter.com/Qo1EJ3XNUP — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 24, 2019

The Pinkfong! version is fun and upbeat, an unlikely-yet-perfect anthem for a Nationals team that was 12 games below .500 in May and is now two wins away from its first World Series championship.

Fox played the Super Simple Songs version, which is none of those things. As the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay brilliantly observed, that rendition sounds as if it was “recorded by Art Garfunkel at a Chuck E. Cheese.” Nationals fans were firing off profane tweets at the network for disrespecting their team in such a manner.

Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Buck bragged to the Washington Post before the Series: "“I have listened to the ... out of that song for the last year. I have 1½-year-old twin boys. I didn’t need Gerardo Parra to introduce me to ‘Baby Shark.’”

Yet as he discussed the cultural phenomenon during Wednesday’s broadcast and the bizarro version started playing in the background, Buck declared, “There it is.”

Fox Sports has yet to respond to an email regarding this very important matter.

Luckily, the next three games (if necessary) will be played at Nationals Park, where fans will be more than happy to help Buck and company brush up on all things “Baby Shark.”