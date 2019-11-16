Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Colin Kaepernick’s workout for NFL teams moved at the last minute

Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick’s workout for NFL teams in Atlanta on Saturday was postponed and moved at the last minute.
(Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Nov. 16, 2019
12:39 PM
Share
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — 

A big change of plans for Colin Kaepernick’s NFL workout.

Just 15 minutes before Kaepernick was scheduled to work out Saturday for 25 NFL teams at the Atlanta Falcons’ training complex in Flowery Branch, the quarterback’s representatives announced the session was being moved 60 miles away to a high school in Riverdale.

The representatives said the switch was made because they wanted the media to be allowed to watch and videotape the workout.

It was a stunning move that seemed to catch everyone off-guard.

Advertisement

A number of NFL scouts had already gone inside the Falcons’ indoor training facility when word came the workout was being shifted from the sprawling suburbs north of Atlanta to Charles Drew High School in Riverdale — south of the city, near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Rams
As Rams struggle, coach Sean McVay’s reputation takes a hit
Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns
Rams
As Rams struggle, coach Sean McVay’s reputation takes a hit
Sean McVay was the NFL’s hottest coach as he led the Rams to two consecutive NFC West titles. But these days, the Rams are struggling and it’s been a humbling experience.
More Coverage
Chargers looking to put the brakes on Chiefs’ speed in Mexico City

It was not known how teams would be attending the workout in the new location.

Dozens of media had been set up in a fenced-off parking next to the Falcons’ facility.

This was the latest strange twist in this workout quickly arranged this week by the NFL for the 32-year-old Kaepernick.

Advertisement

The former Pro Bowl quarterback hasn’t played since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. He helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice that season by kneeling during the national anthem at games.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement