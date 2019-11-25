Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Kings rally to force overtime with Sharks, but still sink

Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc puts a shot on net in front of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty during a game Nov. 25 at Staples Center.
Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc puts a shot on net in front of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty during a game Nov. 25 at Staples Center.
(Michael Owen Baker / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 25, 2019
10:40 PM
Patrick Marleau scored at 2:35 of overtime to give the surging San Jose Sharks a 4-3 win over the Kings on Monday night.

Timo Meier scored twice and Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who have won nine of 10. Kevin Labanc added two assists, and Martin Jones made 33 saves.

Anze Kopitar, Dustin Brown and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, who have lost three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 21 shots.

Marleau scored when Quick tried to knock away a deflected shot by Labanc, only to send it to the veteran forward for a shot into an open net.

Kopitar tied the game 3-all at 12:52 of the third period on the rebound of Alex Iafallo’s shot.

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead 5:53 into the first on Karlsson’s third goal.

Logan Couture had the primary assist, his eighth assist and 11th point during a seven-game streak.

Meier extended the lead to 2-0 at 6:19 of the second when the Sharks caught the Kings on an odd-man rush, and he made it 3-0 at 8:45 when he scored into an open net off Brendan Dillon’s pass to the far post.

Meier has three goals in his past three games.

The Kings cut the deficit to 3-1 at 18:59 when Kempe scored his third goal.

Los Angeles kept the pressure on in the third period, with Brown pulling them to 3-2 at 8:31.

Notes

Sharks C Tomas Hertl missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury. … Labanc has two goals and four assists in his past five games. … Karlsson got his fourth multi-point game of the season. … The Kings are 1-11-0 when allowing the first goal.

