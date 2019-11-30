Justin Herbert threw for 174 yards and a touchdown in his final game at Autzen Stadium and No. 14 Oregon held off Oregon State 24-10 on Saturday in the 123rd Civil War rivalry game.

Oregon (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) wrapped up the regular season with a perfect record at home for the eighth time. The Ducks reached 10 wins overall for the first time since 2014.

Oregon State (5-7, 4-5) was denied a bid for bowl eligibility in coach Jonathan Smith’s second year. The Beavers haven’t made a postseason appearance since 2013.

Trailing 17-3 at the start of the fourth quarter, Oregon State closed the gap on Jermar Jefferson’s 19-yard touchdown run with 11:03 left.

No. 16 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24

Ian Book threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns and No. 15 Notre Dame reached double-digit wins for the third straight season by beating Stanford 45-24 on Saturday.

Book threw two TD passes to Chase Claypool and also connected with Tony Jones Jr. and Tommy Tremble to help the Fighting Irish (10-2, No. 16 CFP) snap a five-game losing streak at Stanford Stadium. Notre Dame also put together three straight seasons of at least 10 wins for the second time in school history, having previously done it under Lou Holtz from 1991-93.

Davis Mills threw two TD passes for the Cardinal (4-8), who have lost four straight for the first time since 2007. Stanford also finished with its first losing record since 2008, ending a streak of 10 straight bowl bids.