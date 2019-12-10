UCLA linebacker Je’Vari Anderson becomes latest player to depart

Another UCLA football player has declared his intentions to depart after linebacker Je’Vari Anderson announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he was entering the transfer portal.

“With a lot of consideration I’ve decided [to] enter the transfer portal to find a new home to finish out my college career,” Anderson tweeted, adding that he had obtained his undergraduate degree. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and friendships that I made here at UCLA.”

Injuries limited Anderson to only three games in his two seasons with the Bruins, all coming in 2019. Anderson spent two seasons at Laney College in Oakland before coming to UCLA, where he made four tackles, including one for loss. He walked with the departing seniors as part of a pregame ceremony before the Bruins’ final home game against California last month.

Advertisement

Anderson becomes the fifth Bruins player to enter the transfer portal, joining receiver Theo Howard, defensive lineman Marcus Moore and linebackers Tyree Thompson and Noah Keeter.

Howard said at the time of his departure that he wanted to experience another environment while showcasing himself for the NFL draft. Moore’s playing time dwindled under coach Chip Kelly and Thompson did not play this season after suffering a foot injury in August. Keeter did not appear in any games this season, his first in the program.

Sixty-seven players have departed with remaining eligibility since Kelly’s arrival in November 2017. A school spokesperson said Tuesday that tight end Josh Harris had also left the program after being removed from the roster midseason.

