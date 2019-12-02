Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
UCLA linebackers Tyree Thompson and Noah Keeter enter transfer portal

By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Dec. 2, 2019
8:06 PM
UCLA linebackers Tyree Thompson and Noah Keeter announced on social media Monday that they had entered the transfer portal, hoping to continue their college careers elsewhere.

Thompson, who sat out all of the 2019 season after undergoing foot surgery in August, has exhausted his eligibility but indicated on Twitter that he intended to petition the NCAA for a waiver that would allow him to play an additional season. He started every game for the Bruins in 2018 and finished fourth on the team with 55 tackles.

Thompson was recognized with the departing seniors before UCLA’s season finale against California on Saturday.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to compete at the Rose Bowl with my coaches and teammates,” tweeted Thompson, who played one season at Sacramento State and another at Los Angeles Valley College before coming to UCLA. “I am so proud to say that I have a degree from the number one public institution.”

Keeter, a true freshman who was a three-star prospect out of Buchholz High in Gainesville, Fla., did not appear in any games this season.

