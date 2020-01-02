Lakers, Clippers stars among leaders in NBA All-Star game voting

Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis received the most All-Star game votes from fans among Western Conference frontcourt players while the Clippers’ duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were third and fourth, the NBA announced on Thursday.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic was the top vote-getter with 1,073,957, followed closely by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with 1,073,358. James was third at 1,020,851.

Two other Lakers appeared in the top 10 at their position: Alex Caruso was eighth among backcourt players while Dwight Howard was 10th for frontcourt players.

Voting began on Christmas Day. The top three vote-getters in the frontcourt and top two in the backcourt from each conference will be All-Star game starters. Fans account for 50% of the voting process, while NBA players and a media panel each account for 25%.

The starters and captains, who will be the top vote-getters in each conference, will be announced on Jan. 23 during a TNT broadcast. The reserves will be selected by coaches and announced on Jan. 30. The captains will draft their teams from the pool of starters and then reserves, regardless of conference affiliation.

NBA ALL-STAR GAME VOTING

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James, Lakers: 1,020,851

2. Anthony Davis, Lakers: 955,246

3. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: 740,657

4. Paul George, Clippers:280,894

5. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota: 173,129

6. Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas: 171,749

7. Nikola Jokic, Denver: 160,934

8. Carmelo Anthony, Portland: 142,292

9. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans: 118,188

10. Dwight Howard, Lakers: 69,785

Backcourt

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas: 1,073,957

2. James Harden, Houston: 749,080

3. Damian Lillard , Portland: 202,498

4. Stephen Curry, Golden State: 191,149

5. Russell Westbrook, Houston: 189,005

6. D’Angelo Russell, Golden State: 122,499

7. Donovan Mitchell, Utah: 108,349

8. Alex Caruso, Lakers: 92,233

9. Devin Booker, Phoenix: 91,817

10. Ja Morant, Memphis: 77,081

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee: 1,073,358

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia: 606,534

3. Pascal Siakam, Toronto: 544,302

4. Jimmy Butler, Miami: 431,483

5. Jayson Tatum, Boston: 364,137

6. Tacko Fall, Boston: 110,269

7. Bam Adebayo, Miami: 104,086

8. Gordon Hayward, Boston: 75,420

9. Andre Drummond, Detroit: 68,076

10. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana: 67,482

Backcourt

1. Trae Young, Atlanta: 443,412

2. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn: 432,481

3. Kemba Walker, Boston: 432,031

4. Derrick Rose, Detroit: 233,669

5. Zach LaVine, Chicago: 174,991

6. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia: 159,065

7. Jaylen Brown, Boston: 156,537

8. Kyle Lowry, Toronto: 154,139

9. Bradley Beal, Washington: 149,640

10. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn: 94,618