NBA All-Star Game format change a move toward relevancy or just another gimmick?

This year’s NBA All-Star Game was an end, the final All-Star Game aired on TNT before the league switches television partners. The NBA All-Star Game was a beginning, the league actively changing the format to a four-team mini-tournament aimed to shrink bloated scores and increase competition.

And the NBA All-Star Game was a showcase, a reminder that Stephen Curry and the Bay Area are definitive fabrics in the story of the modern game.

What the NBA All-Star Game wasn’t, again, was a game — at least not one that anyone would’ve recognized in a traditional sense. And maybe it doesn’t need to be one.

LeBron James didn’t play because of foot and ankle soreness, with the aim of being back on the floor Wednesday when the Lakers resume their season. Anthony Edwards suited up for his team but never entered the game, lingering groin soreness keeping him from participating. He, too, said he thought he’d be fine once the regular season resumed.

Neither player was replaced.

The decision for James and Edwards to sit, despite the 17-year-age difference, underscored the cost-benefit analysis players are making while the NBA and fans push for the game to be played with the kind of intensity and energy that makes 48 minutes on any given night an occurrence worth celebrating.

For a young player such as Cleveland’s Darius Garland, his first All-Star Game appearance was special. It wasn’t, however, worth risking the rest of his season for the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I definitely don’t want to risk that. I don’t, I really don’t know. I wish I had an answer for that because I know that’s been buzzing around all weekend,” Garland said of the conflict. “But we get like a hundred games of great basketball, great competition during the season. All-Star weekend should be about interacting with our fans and giving them something to watch and have some fun to watch.”

The format shift — games played to a target score of 40 among teams composed entirely of either veteran stars, international players, younger All-Stars or rising stars — led to moments of increased competition, particularly in the semifinals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama and the international stars beat a team with Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Brunson and Garland in the first game. Curry, who won All-Star MVP honors, led a team that included James Harden and Kevin Durant past Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht and the Rising Stars despite eight points from Knecht.

“It was fun. A lot of fun,” Knecht said. “We all watched the All-Star Game. And, now we got to play in it. So it was a lot of fun just to go out there and ultimately compete.”

The inclusion of the Rising Stars appeared to ruffle some feathers. They received a more muted introduction than the theatrical intros the All-Stars got. Draymond Green, working the game for TNT, compared it to an under-19 team playing Team USA.

“Obviously a lot of conversation around the fourth team and the rising stars,” Curry said. “And the All-Star experience on Sunday is very sacred. And you have to work your way into that.”

The purity of All-Star Sunday has become a tougher sell in recent years. Harden said the game has taken a noticeable dip in competitiveness and he “really didn’t like” the new format. And while the league is pressuring players to play harder, it’s not as simple as it sounds.

Curry, who had a hand in discussions for the new look All-Star Game, laid out his priorities.

“Where we were last year, we needed to change,” Curry said. “Needed some new life, new juice in the game, something unexpected. What that answer was a collaborative effort to, I think, one, condense the amount of time you’re actually playing so that it gives us more clarity on [when] we can raise our level of competition and keep it fun for everybody. I think that was a big part of it.”

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving scores past San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

While the format itself produced some extra juice — “Yeah, I actually sweat. I didn’t think I was going to sweat,” Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams said — the process was slowed down by extended breaks in between games and, bizarrely, a nearly 20-minute tribute to TNT and “Inside the NBA” during the tournament finals.

Sunday was the final All-Star broadcast for the network, which will lose its games to NBC and Amazon next season. ESPN will license and air “Inside the NBA” and its broadcast team next season.

“I would say that’s not ideal to stop like that if you want guys to play, be physical and kind of play harder,” Boston’s Jaylen Brown said. “But I think guys are still out there having fun. All the OG’s, team old knees and old backs...we came out on top, so I don’t think anybody else should have had any excuses. But it’s definitely not ideal.”

There’s a growing understanding, at least among All-Stars, that there’s probably no real solution to any of this, the kind of thing that can lead to the game being tinkered with as it inevitably becomes stale.

“I think it was competitive, a little,” Jackson said. “But it just depends. It just depends. It’s like if somebody were to make this game super-competitive and somebody were to go out there and get hurt, then we would just be saying that we need to figure out something else. You know what I mean? If too many people were getting hurt in an All-Star Game, which thank God hasn’t happened, and if that was happening, the whole narrative would be, we need to figure something else out so we don’t wreck the product.”

“And the main thing is our teams. That’s why we’re here. Our teams are the reason why we’re here. It’s not just an individual accolade. It’s who they send out here. So that’s the main thing.”

Curry said he thought Sunday’s game, while imperfect, was progress.

“It was a good step in the right direction to reinvigorate the game in some way. And then you tinker with it again next year and see what changes you can make,” he said. “I don’t want to compare it to any other era because the world has changed. Life is different. The way people consume basketball is different. So it’s not going to look like it used to, but it can still be fun for everybody. And I think this was, I had fun. Our team had fun. That’s kinda all that matters.”

Or maybe, fixing the All-Star Game doesn’t even really matter much at all.

“I think it’s not a question for me,” Nikola Jokic said. “I don’t know. I think maybe we should focus on some other things and then All-Star. I think it’s always going to be like this, so we should accept it.”