Tom Brady is most likely to play for this team in 2020, oddsmakers say

Tom Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

Nobody knows where the quarterback who won six Super Bowls as quarterback of the New England Patriots is going to play next year. Not even Brady himself.

“I’ll explore those opportunities whenever they are,” he told NBC Sports following the Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. “If it’s the Patriots, great. If that doesn’t work, I don’t know. I just don’t know.”

All that being said, though, oddsmakers seem to think Brady will most likely spend next season in the same place he’s spent the previous 20.

Sportsbetting.ag is giving 1-2 odds that Brady will be on the New England roster for Week 1 of the 2020 season. After all, the Patriots don’t seem to have a Plan B at this point, unless they consider Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft, to be their quarterback of the future.

The site is giving 3-1 odds that Brady will not be back with the Patriots, with the top potential landing sites for the three-time league MVP being the Cleveland Browns (11-2), Carolina Panthers (6-1), Las Vegas Raiders (6-1) and the Chargers (6-1).

Why those teams? Josh McDaniels, who has been the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for much of Brady’s career, is considered a leading candidate for the coaching vacancies in Cleveland and Carolina. And the other two teams are moving to new stadiums next season, with the Raiders looking to make a splash in a new city and the Chargers still seeking a foothold in the Los Angeles market.

The Dallas Cowboys are right behind those teams (7-1), with quarterback Dak Prescott set to become a free agent following a disappointing 8-8 season.



The team considered least likely to sign Brady is the Washington Redskins (33-1), who drafted quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the first round last year. Others who don’t seem to be in the market for a 42-year-old player, even if he’s considered by many to be the GOAT, include the Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, all listed at 25-1 odds.

As far as retirement goes, odds are 1-10 that Brady won’t call it a career at this point and 6-1 he will.

Asked about the possibility of having played his last game, Brady said Saturday, "“I would say it’s pretty unlikely, hopefully unlikely.”