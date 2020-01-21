The 2020 NFL draft stage might be on Bellagio fountains lake

The NFL’s plans for the 2020 draft in Las Vegas include the possibility of a stage on the lake of the Fountains at the Bellagio with players transported by boat, closing down sections of the Strip for parts of three days and a theater viewing area.

The plans were unveiled at the Clark County Commissioners meeting Tuesday. The commission oversees, in part, the Las Vegas Strip.

The stage for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio. The players will be transported to the stage by boat. pic.twitter.com/8sVl8p2ZBx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 21, 2020

The NFL draft is set for April 23-25.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the plans and released a map of the areas in Las Vegas that would be affected.

The #traffic plan for the @NFLDraft calls for closing the Las #Vegas Strip in front of the @Bellagio. Also, Flamingo down to Koval will be closed. There will be numerous other closures and travel restrictions around the area leading up to the #NFLDraft. #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/ih7hwto2hl — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 21, 2020

Much of the draft events will be held next to Caesars Forum, to the east of the Flamingo and the Linq hotels. Plans call for a draft theater and viewing section as well as the usual exhibition areas.

Last year in Nashville, the NFL had an outdoor stage in the downtown area that drew more than 600,000 visitors.