The 2020 NFL draft stage might be on Bellagio fountains lake

A rendering of a red-carpet stage for the 2020 NFL draft at the Bellagio.
(Twitter.com)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Jan. 21, 2020
11:17 AM
The NFL’s plans for the 2020 draft in Las Vegas include the possibility of a stage on the lake of the Fountains at the Bellagio with players transported by boat, closing down sections of the Strip for parts of three days and a theater viewing area.

The plans were unveiled at the Clark County Commissioners meeting Tuesday. The commission oversees, in part, the Las Vegas Strip.

The NFL draft is set for April 23-25.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the plans and released a map of the areas in Las Vegas that would be affected.

Much of the draft events will be held next to Caesars Forum, to the east of the Flamingo and the Linq hotels. Plans call for a draft theater and viewing section as well as the usual exhibition areas.

Last year in Nashville, the NFL had an outdoor stage in the downtown area that drew more than 600,000 visitors.

Dan Loumena
