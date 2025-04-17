Rams to honor first responders by conducting NFL draft from L.A. Fire Air Operations

Rams coach Sean McVay (fourth from right) and general manager Les Snead (far right) stand with members of the Los Angeles Fire Department Air Operations team.

The Rams once again are on the move for the NFL draft.

But for the first time in five years, coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead will not make their picks from a luxury home transformed into a Rams-centric draft house.

The Rams will conduct the April 24-26 draft from the Los Angeles Fire Department Air Operations headquarters in Van Nuys, the team announced Thursday.

The facility will remain fully operational during the draft, the team said.

Since 2021, homes in Malibu, the Hollywood Hills, the San Fernando Valley and Hermosa Beach served as the Rams’ draft locale.

But in the wake of the fires that decimated Altadena and the Palisades, the Rams opted for the fire station as a way of showcasing “commitment to community resilience and honoring the first responders who protect the city they call home,” the team said in a statement.

“Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles,” Rams president Kevin Demoff said in a statement. “Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA Together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted, and shine a light on our first responders. We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL’s biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city.”

Rams coach Sean McVay, left, and general manager Les Snead stand next to an Los Angeles Fire Department Air Operations helicopter. (Brevin Townsell / LA Rams)

The Rams have a history of honoring first responders. In 2018, after a deadly mass shooting in Thousand Oaks and wildfires that ravaged parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the Rams hosted first responders at a “Monday Night Football” game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Coliseum.

In January, because of the fires, the NFL moved an NFC wild-card game between the Rams and the Minnesota Vikings to Glendale, Ariz. During the game, Rams coaches and team personnel donned clothing and caps that honored the LAFD.

On April 25, before Day 2 of the draft begins, the Rams will honor 150 responders during a “chalk talk” with McVay, Snead and other Rams executives.

According to the Rams, the team has donated nearly $2 million in total to fire-relief efforts, including a $1-million donation from The Kroenke Family Foundation to LAFD Foundation.

Los Angeles Fire Department Air Operations will serve as the Rams’ 2025 draft headquarters. (Brevin Townsell / LA Rams)

“We are incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Rams for their unwavering support of the Los Angeles City Fire Department and our wildfire-impacted communities,” interim LAFD Chief Ronnie Villanueva said in a statement. “Hosting the NFL Draft at LAFD Air Operations highlights the critical role our Air Operations Division plays in protecting Los Angeles, especially during wildfire season.

“The Rams’ generosity — renovating our station and recognizing our firefighters — demonstrates a deep commitment to the city we all serve. We look forward to standing alongside the Rams in this meaningful event.”